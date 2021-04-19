Conservation to hold wildflower walk

Mitchell County Conservation will be holding a Woodland Wildflower Walk next month.

According to a release, every spring, Mother Nature puts on a stunning display of wildflowers, but hikers must to be quick to catch it.

Mitchell County Conservation Board Naturalist Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe invites the general public to the walk on Saturday, May 8. According to the release, the leisurely walk begins at 9 a.m. at the New Haven Potholes. The parking area is located at 3748 Shadow Avenue, east of Osage.

Participants should wear weather appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Spring woodlands are full of other natural treasures, so bringing along cameras, binoculars, sketch pads and identification guides is recommended. Some binoculars and guides will also be available for use.

Call Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe at 641-330-0765 for more information. This class is free and open to the public.

