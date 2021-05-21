Conservation to hold picnics in the park

Families with children going into first grade and younger are invited by Mitchell County Conservation to enjoy nature through "Picnics in the Park."
Picnickers are asked to bring a picnic lunch, blanket, and have an adult present throughout the program. Participants will meet at the specified park where they will eat lunch and take part in a short program and activity based on a nature-themed book.
This program is free and there is no registration required. Call Chelsea's cell at 641-330-0765 or visit Conservation’s Facebook page for any questions or weather updates.
Picnics in the Park will take place over four Wednesdays.
• On June 2 it is "Magnificent Mammals" at Riverside Park in Stacyville.
• On June 9 it is "Fishy Fun" at Interstate Park in Mitchell.
• On June 16 it is "For the Birds" at Wapsi-Great Western Line Trailhead/Welcome Center in Riceville.
• On June 23 it is "Wonderful Weather" at Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.