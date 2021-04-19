Conservation to hold foraging class

Mitchell County Conservation will hold a Fungi and Flowers Foraging Class next month to help hunters identify mushrooms.

Is that mushroom tasty, troublesome or toxic? What can you make with flowers? Join naturalist and wild food enthusiast Chelsea Ewen Rowcliffe for another installment of the "Living Wild" series.

According to a release, this class will focus on spring mushroom identification, thoroughly discussing how to distinguish a few common edible species from non-edible. It will also cover some easy ways to enjoy the beautiful flavors of some abundant spring flowers.

The class will meet at the New Haven Potholes, located east of Osage, on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. The address is 3748 Shadow Avenue.

This is another hands-on class, so prepare to be outside with weather appropriate shoes and clothing. In the event of a rain storm, this class will be move to the Milton R. Owen nature center in Osage.

Participants should bring a water bottle, notebook and/or camera for taking notes and a camp chair would also be useful. There will be a leisurely trail walk for identification, as well as a more "classroom" type setting for the flower preparations.

Ewen Rowcliffe will have mushroom guides, recipes and notes to share.