Conservation to hold fish and paddle

Mitchell County Conservation Board is holding a fishing and paddle event free to the public.

It will begin at 6 p.m. on June 10 and will last 2 1/2 hours. Registration is required.

Participants will learn about electro-fishing techniques and unique features of fish species found in the Cedar River. After the one hour fish program, there will be a sunset paddle on the Cedar River. Kayaks will be provided.

It is recommended that participants wear close-toed shoes and clothing that can get wet and/or dirty.

Register by contacting Andy Taets with Mitchell County Conservation at 641-420-5517.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0