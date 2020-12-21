 Skip to main content
Conservation seeking tree orders
Conservation seeking tree orders

According to Mitchell County Conservation Board winter newsletter, now is a great time to get a tree order in for spring, whether implementing a conservation practice or just for the love of trees.

The Conservation is a great source for hearty, local tree species. It has access to a wide variety of fruit and nut trees, as well as bare root or container-grown conifers, according to the newsletter.

For availability and prices, call the Conservation office at 641-732-5204.

Trees ordered through Conservation will come in one large shipment in the spring, usually around Easter. These orders are for bulk trees, often requiring a purchase of 10 to 25 in a bundle.

The Conservation recommends chatting with friends and family to see if anyone is interested in splitting an order, or give them as a gift. This is a great way to get a wide variety of trees for a great price. For more information on tree planting guidelines, visit https://www.arborday.org/trees/index-planting.cfm.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

