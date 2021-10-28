Conservation places first for Izaak Walton award

For the second year in a row, Mitchell County Conservation Board placed first in the Izaak Walton League of American Wildlife Improvement Awards, for counties of a population less than 20,000.

The award was developed in 1974 to recognize county conservation board efforts in four areas: habitat improvement, food production, aquatic/wetland improvement, and other conservation projects. Mitchell County Conservation has been awarded first place 11 times in the past 37 years.

This award can be applied for each year, if the criteria is met. It is given at the annual County Conservation System Fall Conference. “The award is a recognition of all of the work done in the county,” said Adam Shirley, Director of Mitchell County Conservation Board.

According to the press release, Mitchell County Conservation earned the award with extensive effort. Throughout the past year, 229 wildlife acres were acquired, 1,333 pounds of prairie/ground cover was planted across 253 acres, 3,350 trees/shrubs were planted over eight acres, 1,134 acres of prairie species were burned or mowed, one acre of wetland was restored/developed, 53 agreements for “acres for wildlife” were signed totaling 1,103 affected acres, timber stand improvement work took place on existing woodlands, five acres of savanna were established, 3,350 trees/shrubs were distributed to private landowners, and 1,253lbs of grass and forb seed were distributed.

The work continues even after this award, according to the release. A portion of the 229 wildlife acres acquired, named the “Pitzen Prairie Complex,” will be developed with tree/shrub plantings and additional wetlands. The Pitzen Prairie Complex is located near Riverside Park in Stacyville.

In the future, these areas will be open for hunting and will continue to be managed with the necessary mowing/burning and other plantings that are needed.

“The habitat work that was done this past year and that we continue to do in Mitchell County, helps provide diverse and rich habitat for the variety of wildlife that lives in the county,” said Andy Taets, Mitchell County Conservation Recreation and Resource Outreach Specialist.

According to the release, Iowa has a unique conservation system implemented through a 1955 law that allows citizens to vote to create county-run conservation boards. These boards are authorized to acquire, develop, and maintain areas devoted to conservation and public outdoor recreation. Since 1955, county conservation boards have been created in all of Iowa’s 99 counties.

According to the release, Mitchell County Conservation Board is dedicated to acquiring, developing and maintaining land for residents to use now and for years to come.

