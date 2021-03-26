Conservation offering seasonal passes

Mitchell County Conservation Board is offering seasonal camping passes to all Mitchell County parks for the rest of summer 2021.

Those who purchase passes may camp at Cedar Bridge Park, Halvorson Park, Interstate Park, Otranto Park, Riverside Park and Pioneer Park.

Cost is $1,750. To obtain a pass or for more information, call the conservation office at 641-732-5204.

Campers must move sites after 14 days and may not occupy the same site for more than 14 days in a 21-day period. All park rules and regulations apply.

