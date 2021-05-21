Conservation offering free family fishing

On June 5 at Riverside Park in Stacyville, Mitchell County Conservation will provide free family fishing.

This event is part of celebrating the statewide Free Fishing Weekend (June 4-6) offered through the Iowa DNR. Each year during the first full weekend in June, Iowa residents can enjoy a weekend of free fishing without a license. During the rest of the year, anyone 16 years of age and older needs a fishing license to legally fish in Iowa.

Participants are invited to bring the whole family for a fun fishing day from 9 a.m. to noon.

Attendees can bring their own fishing pole, however, MCCB will have poles available if needed. Worms and some fishing equipment will also be provided. Poles will be sanitized before and after use. The Iowa DNR will also be visiting with live fish. We'll be able to learn about, see, and touch species that are found in the Cedar River.

Participants will meet in the grassy area near the entrance to the park, then spread out along the shoreline for a fun morning of fishing.

Each child will go home with a gift bag to start their fishing adventures.

Contact Mitchell County Conservation Board Naturalist Chelsea Rowcliffe at 641-330-0765 with any questions or weather updates.

