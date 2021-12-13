Conservation offering camping pass discount

Mitchell County Conservation Board is having a sale on its 2022 camping passes, which will be $250 off the original price.

The passes allow unlimited camping in 2022 at the following campgrounds: Riverside Park in Stacyville, Halvorson Park in St. Ansgar, Interstate Park in Mitchell, Cedar Bridge Park in Osage, Pioneer Park in the Little Cedar area, and Otranto Park in Otranto.

Rules apply. Campers must move every two weeks, either to a new site or to try out a new campground.

Deadline is Dec. 31 for $1,500 seasonal camping passes.

