Conservation District scholarships available to area high school seniors

  • Updated
Winnebago Wetlands Restoration.jpg

Landscaping envelops drainage outlets, directing water to conservation ponds and waterways in Winnebago County wetlands. 

 Contributed Photo

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District as well as the Conservation Districts of Iowa and its Auxiliary are once again sponsoring their annual scholarship competition.

All high school seniors residing in Winnebago County are eligible. The scholarship will be used for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to an eligible high school senior residing in Winnebago County. It will also choose an entry to be considered for the regional competition. Three scholarships will be awarded at the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Regional winners from the other six regions, who do not receive the state awards, will receive $500.

Applications must be submitted to the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District office, 163 1st Avenue, Thompson, Iowa 50478 by Feb. 18. The scholarship application is available online at www.cdiowa.org, Conservation Districts of Iowa, by clicking on "Get Involved" and "scholarships." The 2022 Conservation Scholarship application will then be shown.

Be sure to fill out the 2022 application, because application forms from previous years will not be accepted. The awards are chosen on the basis of leadership, service, character, self-motivation, and scholastic achievement.

