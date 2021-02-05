Conservation clears 25 miles of trails

Mitchell County Conservation recently groomed around 25 miles of trails.

According to the Conservation Board, areas with open trails include Pinicon Alers Wildlife Area, Boerjan Wildlife Area, Hamlin Garland Wildlife Area, Cedar River Greenbelt Trail and Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail.

The public is invited to enjoy walking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking with fat tires and other activites.

At the Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage, a wide selection of skis are available for navigating the trails.

Conservation also reported that due to the recent Arctic weather, the turnip plot at the nature center is attracting deer. When exposed to freezing temperatures, carbohydrates in turnip roots convert to sugar.

The recycling center and nature center will be open this winter, dependent upon inclement weather. The previous week, the blizzard forced the centers to close for at least a day.

