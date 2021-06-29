 Skip to main content
Conservation classes coming to Mitchell County
Conservation classes coming to Mitchell County

This month, an Iowa Master Conservationist will visit Mitchell County to begin planting the seeds of conservation in Iowa. Topics will be Iowa’s land and water, forest, prairies, aquatic ecosystems, and communicating conservation.

Sap dripping into buckets at Mitchell County Conservation headquarters.

These lessons will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 13, 20 and 27 and Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 24. The program's seven locations include Milton R. Owen Nature Center in Osage.

Participants will learn from online lessons and then join local conservation leaders as they discuss current issues regarding conservation.

According to the press release, master conservationists are individuals that share an interest in the sustainability of Iowa’s natural resources and in becoming better stewards of those resources. The collaborative program is offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, County Conservation Boards, and local conservation leaders and professionals.

For more details, contact Cerro Gordo County Extension and Outreach or visit https://www.nrem.iastate.edu/wildlife/master-conservationist-program.

