Conservation announces park rate changes

According to the Mitchell County Conservation Board, as campgrounds will begin to open shortly, the public should take note of rate changes.

Conservation will be launching its online reservation system in the near future. Fifteen sites will be available at Riverside Park and 10 sites will be available at Cedar Bridge Park. More information and a link to the site will be posted when it’s available.

Conservation will still have its deal of pay six nights, get one night free. This must be paid on the first day of registration. It is not available for online registrations at this time.

For any other questions, contact the Conservation office at 641-732-5204.

Camping rates for 2021 are as follows:

Riverside Park in Stacyville, $25 per night, $28 per night reserve online. Cedar Bridge Park west of Osage, $20 per night, $23 per night reserve online. Halvorson Park, $20 per night for campers, $10 per night for tent. Interstate Park, $20 per night for campers, $10 per night for tent. Otranto Park, $20 per night for campers, $10 per night for tent. Pioneer Park, $15 per night for campers, $10 per night for tent.

As of April 27, Riverside Park, Cedar Bridge Park and Pioneer Park are open for the season.

