Congress adds to side effects from Agent Orange

Mitchell County Veterans Affairs is advising Vietnam veterans that the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act directly added three new Agent Orange presumptive conditions.

The addition of these conditions is unusual in that they were added by Congress and not the VA. Those conditions are bladder cancer, hypothyroidism, or Parkinson’s Disease-like symptom.

According to the press release, this covers veterans who were boots-on-the-ground in Vietnam, veterans with service aboard a ship that operated in the inland waterways of Vietnam (i.e., Brown Water veterans), or veterans with service aboard a ship in Vietnam’s territorial seas (i.e., Blue Water Navy veterans) between Jan. 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975.

It also covers veterans who served on or near the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) between Sept. 1, 1967, and Aug. 31, 1971.

Any veteran who served in the above locations are invited to contact Mitchell County Veterans Affairs at 641-832-2920 or 641-220-1759 to see if you may qualify for one of the new presumptive.

Also, any veteran who served aboard a ship within the 12-mile limit of Vietnam please check to see if you may qualify for any of the other Agent Orange presumptive.

