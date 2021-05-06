Congregations need support of church family now more than ever

Churches and their members are facing a dilemma right now, and this probably includes you.

For most of us, in-person worship and fellowship have not been possible for months. We have settled into a new routine of watching or listening to worship services at home, on the couch, in pajamas, with a cup of coffee. Why go back to in-person worship and fellowship?

There are many reasons why we need to get up and out and together as soon as possible. One of those reasons is that we all need the support of a church family.

If you are a part of God’s family, the church, you don’t ever have to go through life’s ups and downs on your own. As a church, we are commanded to “love one another” but it is hard to give and receive love through a television screen or a radio speaker.

Paul gives us the goal of church fellowship when he says, “I want us to help each other with the faith we have. Your faith will help me and my faith will help you.” (Romans 1:12)