Concordia University, Nebraska, awards Forest City's Ahrens Master's degree
Concordia University, Nebraska, awards Forest City's Ahrens Master's degree

Tiffany Ahrens of Forest City recently earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Neb.

