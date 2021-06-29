Computer camp coming to Osage

Osage Green Devil Computer Camp – Sphero Camp – is coming to Osage Community Schools.
The event will run from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on July 19-23 at the Osage Community High School cafeteria. It is free, and open for students entering third through sixth grade. They can eat lunch from 11:30 a.m.-noon, then attend the event.
Sphero Camp is limited to 30 participants, one form per child. Sign up at https://forms.gle/eBioRnzVuQJsDdR97. Each student receives a free Sphero Mini.
This event is sponsored by the Central Rivers AEA, Osage Community School District and the North Central Region of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.
For questions, email kschmalen@centralriversaea.org.