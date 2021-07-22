Community theater coming to Osage

The Cedar River Complex will be hosting community theater this year for ages 14 years old and up. There is no cost.

The CRC describes community theater as a fun, engaging and collaborative form of performing art. The performers get to create an environment where the audience experiences the ever changing definition of humanity, according to the press release.

Sign up will be from June 21 to Aug. 6 with a minimum of 11. An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m., August 26. For more information, contact Jadyn North at jadynn@cedarrivercomplex.com.

Rehearsals will be 5-7 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays, September through November. The performance will take place in December.

