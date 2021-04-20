Community support makes successful FCHS Masquerade prom possible

Miller said it was difficult to meet in large groups due to COVID-19. However, they invited all FCHS junior parents to volunteer in October 2020, with between one and two dozen meeting with them to discuss ways to have prom. That was only that one large meeting. Prom plans were put on hold again for a while because of COVID-19.

“We didn’t know confidently until February that we would have a prom,” Miller said. “So much fundraising comes from athletic events. We lost that fundraising, so we reached out to local businesses and community members. Kudos to them. They stepped up and that is why were able to have prom.”

Miller said the middle school gym was chosen for the grand march and dance because of remodeling in the high school gym, but worked perfectly with more than 240 people attending safely and 150 students participating in the march.

She emphasized that while a group of just under a dozen parents did the legwork for this year’s prom, many other junior and senior parents helped by providing food, time, and money for the cause. Volunteers helped with decorating and ticketing for the grand march as well as food and additional items for all the prom participants.