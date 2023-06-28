Forest City hosted a June 26 Iowa Downtown Forum that drew city economic development and chamber of commerce officials, community coordinators, transportation and tourism planners, and even civil engineers from across a wide swath of Iowa.

The forum of the Iowa Downtown Resources Center of the Iowa Economic Development Authority offered an opportunity for collaboration on issues related to downtown and community betterment of municipalities in Iowa.

Jim Thompson, one of four staff with the IEDA that were working the event, said the focus is on finding ways to gauge and improve the environment and feel of Iowa downtown districts. It was the kickoff of four such regional events across the state during the week. It is something that has grown over the course of nearly a decade.

“Our goal with the forums is getting communities together to talk to one another,” Iowa Downtown Resource Center Director Jim Engle said. “It is a different topic every year. This year, it’s about the design of the downtown.”

The primary facilitator for the Forest City forum was Dennis Reynolds, a landscape architect of Reynolds Design in Minnesota. Topics he discussed included the pedestrian experience and things that can make a good downtown.

Engle cited some other discussion items such as street trees and lighting, sidewalk enhancements, window displays, public art, and building rehabilitation just to name just a few. Sessions also included design impacts for success, improvement of streetscapes and public spaces, feedback on the host community’s downtown, means of directing people to the downtown, and downtown project funding.

“Forest City seemed like a good place for us to have this, because it has a nice downtown,” Engle said. “There is a catalyst grant program that my department manages that Forest City has benefitted from a couple of times.”

One of those was a $100,000 catalyst grant that was received for the Irish Hospital Apartments, which preserved the downtown heritage of the former hospital and law enforcement center/jail while adding needed housing.

Engle noted that attendees were asked to provide photos of their downtown and streetscapes for evaluation, critique, and advice “to make it a better experience for enhancing downtowns.”

Attendees hailed from Belmond, Bloomington, Buffalo Center, Cedar Falls, Clarion, Clear Lake, Decorah, Des Moines, Forest City, Garner, Lake Mills, Mason City, Pleasant Hill, Saint Ansgar, Sheffield, and Sibley.

Compliments of the Forest City downtown from attendees included the mix of historic downtown buildings and some beneficial curb extensions as well as various trees in “Tree Town.” Tall Maple trees in the downtown were noted as beneficial.

In an afternoon session, Forest City Mayor Ron Holland brought attention to the new standing eagle wood carving artwork that was just recently added to the north end of Clark Street in the ciy’s downtown.

“We spent on the high end of $40,000 to treat city ash trees in town (for emerald ash borer infestation),” Mayor Holland added. “It’s working.”

Some other Forest City participants included Council Member Marcia Tweeten, Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu and Assistant Director Shawn Keeper, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Juliana Burkholder, City Administrator Daisy Huffman, Dave Kingland, and Coloff Digital Chief Client Officer LuAnn Scholbrock. Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price was also in attendance.

In critiquing the Forest City downtown, Jim Thompson said “you have some really good window displays and then you have others.”

“We’re trying to share thoughts on why improving our downtowns provides a quality experience,” Reynolds said. “It’s not just about shopping. It’s interesting how people define that. It’s an interesting range. Test your ideas. Check with others and see where you have common ground. All the small towns have limited resources, so they have to make priority decisions.”

He said when communities are expending so much time, talent, and money, it is vital to leverage those things to the maximum positive impact.

“It’s amazing how some communities get distracted and spend money on things that don’t improve downtown life,” Reynolds said. “This exercise should help.”

Bilyeu noted that Forest City’s downtown has had some downtown buildings used by owners for storage, which has raised some concerns about the look of an otherwise more vibrant district.

Huffman said that the Forest City community is working to enhance the appearance of there being more people in the downtown businesses, claiming there actually is more than what it looks like sometimes.

“We’re trying to figure out how to make them really look alive,” Huffman said.

A handout entitled “Characteristics of a Successful Downtown” from the forum notes positive factors such as public spaces teeming with people, downtown being open all day, well-maintained historic buildings, people living downtown, a thriving and diverse business community, and downtown being the place to go, offering a feeling of safety, and having a nice environment with cultural aspects.

Participating communities were asked to provide the community name and mark a checklist of specifics that could pertain to the community for each of those successful downtown characteristics. It all provides additional tooling for helping to improve more Iowa downtowns, including Forest City’s.