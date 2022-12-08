Community members braved cold for Forest City tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5

Area residents braved cold weather on the night of Dec. 5 for the annual Forest City tree lighting ceremony on the the Winnebago County Courthouse Square.

Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church started the ceremony with a prayer for the holidays. Following the prayer, everyone joined in singing the song "Silent Night."

Darren Hanna was drawn to flip the switch to turn on the Forest City Christmas tree lights. Hanna is a fourth grade student. A total of 44 children were entered into the drawing this year, according to Forest City Chamber of Commerce Assistant Autumn Petersen. Hanna was randomly drawn to be the one to flip the light switch.

Brickstreet Theatre performers closed the Christmas event and sang "That Man Over There is Santa Claus"

Chamber officials also thanked Edward Jones and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Patrick Schoonhoven for serving free hot cocoa and cookies during the ceremony. The lighted tree and other decorations will remain in place on the courthouse lawn through to the new year.