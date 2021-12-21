Community Kitchen names Handeland new director

The Community Kitchen Board of Directors has selected Karen Handeland to be the next Executive Director of The Community Kitchen of North Iowa, Inc., which serves the surrounding seven-county area, and the Mason City Meals On Wheels programs. She will replace retiring Director Amanda Ragan effective Jan. 1.

“I am very excited to be the next Community Kitchen and Meals On Wheels Director,” Handeland said. “These are very important local programs which are on the forefront of providing food to hungry people who need our support...

Amanda has built both programs on a sound footing, in mission accomplishment, volunteer support, equipment upgrades, and financial stability. Those are vital to our success as Meals begins its 52nd year of providing meals and The Kitchen celebrates 40 years of feeding the hungry in 2022...

I originally became connected with The Kitchen as a volunteer earlier this year. During that time, and now recently learning the requirements of the Directorships, I have been tremendously impressed with the volunteers I have met who make both programs work for the betterment of our communities. They are so selfless in their dedication to helping others. It is amazing what they can accomplish.”

The Community Kitchen serves noon meals Monday through Saturday, and evening meals Monday through Thursday each week. Meals On Wheels works to provide meals to those who need them all year long. To volunteer to help fight local food insecurity, contact The Kitchen at 424-2316.

