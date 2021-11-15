Community invited to Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the small businesses the community loves, will arrive in Osage on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to the Osage Chamber of Commerce, whether it is a local salon, gift shop, restaurant or coffee shop, supporting small businesses will make a big impact in the community.

The Chamber will share a few #SmallBizStories in the weeks leading up to the event featuring some of the public’s favorite small businesses.

The day of the event, shoppers are encouraged to get out and shop Osage’s small businesses. Participants can start at the Osage Chamber and Welcome Center from 9-11 a.m. to fuel up for a day of shopping with complimentary breakfast treats and other free swag. Several businesses will have special offers, great deals and giveaways.

Participants may register to win $50 in Osage Chamber Bucks during the Great Holiday Giveaway by shopping Nov. 4 through Dec. 4, sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and Home Trust and Savings Bank.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

