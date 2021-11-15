 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community invited to Small Business Saturday

  • 0

Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate the small businesses the community loves, will arrive in Osage on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Osage Chamber - Main Street

Osage's Main Street

According to the Osage Chamber of Commerce, whether it is a local salon, gift shop, restaurant or coffee shop, supporting small businesses will make a big impact in the community.

The Chamber will share a few #SmallBizStories in the weeks leading up to the event featuring some of the public’s favorite small businesses.

The day of the event, shoppers are encouraged to get out and shop Osage’s small businesses. Participants can start at the Osage Chamber and Welcome Center from 9-11 a.m. to fuel up for a day of shopping with complimentary breakfast treats and other free swag. Several businesses will have special offers, great deals and giveaways.

Participants may register to win $50 in Osage Chamber Bucks during the Great Holiday Giveaway by shopping Nov. 4 through Dec. 4, sponsored by CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, and Home Trust and Savings Bank.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News