Last spring, a couple of Osage students brainstormed the idea for a community garden at Harmony Park. This year, that dream is a step closer to becoming a reality.

It is a collective effort.

In addition to being executive director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Mitchell County, community garden organizer Darla Olson is also a member of the Osage City Council.

Last summer at a City Council meeting, Olson reported that the community garden would be tended henceforth by ISU Extension. Through a summer program with ISU, Extension employed Rising Star interns for a five-county area that included Mitchell County.

The four ISU student interns for the project were Cooper Frakes, Aleyda Ramirez, Sarah Nelson and Rebecca Crawford. Olson and the students approached the City of Osage with a proposal for a partnership.

“They came up with the idea to identify and to promote,” Olson said. The students then put together a brochure and did an educational booth at the 2022 Mitchell County Fair. “They worked on letting people know it was out there, and then came up with what we’d need at the site to make it successful. They bring a lot of energy. They have more time to research than what we might have.”

The ISU students visited other gardens in the region, including those in Ames, Clear Lake and Mason City, which will serve as templates in Osage.

Also handling organizational duties are Osage Parks and Recreation Superintendent Brad Olson and Director Taylor Ott. As well, senior Osage LEAD student Connor Mehmen has volunteered for the effort.

“Every time we met with them they were great,” Brad Olson said of the ISU students. “They were graded, so they had the incentive to do a good job.”

“When they were up here, they liked the community so much that for one of their sociology classes, they chose Osage as their project,” Darla Olson said. “They’ll call and ask me, ‘How do you develop social capital in Mitchell County? How does Main Street remain active?'”

Part of that social capital will soon be the community garden.

Just as the original LEAD students left their research for those who would later tend and organize the garden's plots, the ISU students left a manual for anyone involved on the project in the future.

“Anyone who has that manual can pick it up and move forward,” Darla Olson said. “They’re not starting over every time.”

Food insecurity

According to Darla Olson, food insecurity is a reality. Iowa SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, have decreased for many families even as inflation has made the cost of groceries skyrocket. Income is not rising at a fast enough rate to keep up. She sees the community garden as one solution.

“What we’re hearing across the State is there is a rise in food insecurity,” she said. “People don’t know where their next meal is going to come from, or there is a shortage of food. Even people with jobs are having trouble making ends meet. Food banks are being used now more than ever, and by people who have not always been regulars. There is always a need.”

Food insecurity affects the most innocent. According to Feeding America, 297,800 people face hunger in Iowa, of which 95,270 are children.

Many people simply need educated about what food is healthy and safe.

“A lot of what comes into the food bank is not fresh,” Darla Olson said. “This is fresh, healthy food to address that food insecurity issue.”

“The cost of vegetables and fruit is crazy right now,” Brad Olson added. “And they’re the things we should be eating. It’s good to feel like you’re making a difference.”

Darla Olson added it is important to know where food comes from and how it is produced.

“We take it for granted that everybody does know,” she said. “So if we can get families to go out and have a plot together, where they can see it from planting to harvest, that would be a great education.”

“As well as helping them understand how much work it takes,” Brad Olson said.

They will also hold a class in the fall with their human sciences educator on how to can and preserve food to carry through the winter.

The ISU students also contacted the food banks in Osage, Riceville and St. Ansgar. Any excess produce will be donated to the food banks, and there will be education at those sites. Another goal is to promote local sourcing of food.

There will also be educational programs about the safe handling of food at the community garden, which will have both English and Spanish signage.

Funding

Last year, Osage Community High School seniors and LEAD students Lauren Swenson and Natalie Neal began the community garden – the LEAD program encourages students to become involved in the community through innovative projects. However, at that time, the graduating seniors needed funding. It was also necessary to pass on the community garden to returning students.

“We thought it was a great idea,” Ott said. “They had a good plan in place. They made it easy for us. All we had to do was find a location for them.”

“Without the LEAD program, it wouldn’t have happened,” said Brad Olson.

In light of the need for financial support, Darla Olson wrote and received a Growing Together Iowa grant.

According to Extension, Growing Together Iowa is a donation garden project that increases access to fruits and vegetables, promotes healthy food access, and provides nutrition and gardening education to individuals who are food insecure.

There is $750 dedicated to seeds, which will be provided this year to gardeners.

Another need is fencing to keep out rabbits and deer. Brad Olson wants the fence to be attractive and secure, but as with all aspects of the project, he must work around funding issues.

Osage Parks and Recreation has been performing the physical work. Currently the entire plot is 40 feet by 60 feet, but Parks and Rec plans to add four smaller plots, and they are working with the City of Osage to get water to the garden.

“The infrastructure has all been done by students, so we’re just there for physical support more than anything,” Brad Olson said.

Mehmen, a senior at Osage, will assist Parks and Rec with building a shed. He will help prepare the ground. He started working on the project around a month ago, and he has requisitioned Osage industrial arts instructor Brent Jennings and one of his classes to help build the shed.

“I’m interested in the outdoors,” said Mehmen, a farm kid whose family tends their own garden. A teacher suggested the LEAD project.

“I want to help them get it off the ground and see where it can go in the future,” Mehmen said.

Brad Olson added that one of the duties of the Parks and Rec department is to get people outside, and gardening can help fill that need.

“A healthy overall lifestyle is what we’re all shooting for,” Darla Olson said.

Community gardens also attract pollinators and promote biodiversity.

Plots

When the garden is ready, in order for a resident to secure an individual plot, which will be 10 feet by 10 feet, they will need to sign up at Osage City Hall, where there will be a map of existing plots. In order to get the garden off the ground, there is no charge for water or for a plot this year. Harmony Park is located at the corner of Chestnut Street and First Street.

Residents will be given a code to the shed, and they can unlock it for gardening tools.

The plots are open to both individuals and groups. Residents can opt for a donation garden, where all produce goes to food banks. There will be master gardeners overseeing education and the garden as a whole, working hand-in-hand with those who need assistance.

An additional five hours of volunteer time throughout the growing season will be required of gardeners.

Brad Olson would like to see elementary school students involved. He also wants to make the garden successful enough it could expand to every corner of Osage, where Parks and Rec owns land.

“We want to make a statement as far as our importance in the community,” he said. “We’re promoting comradery.”