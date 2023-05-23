Forty-one members of the West Hancock High School Class of 2023 were encouraged to chase their dreams during commencement on May 21 in the school gymnasium.

High School Principal Dan Peterson and guest speaker Mark Sanger both cited the fact that 26 of the 41 students who were graduating maintained grade-point averages of 3.0 or higher.

“The Class of 2023 is a special class,” Principal Peterson said. “It has some exceptional students, but most of all they are good people, who have wonderful hearts.”

He cited their good character, resilience, loyalty, and determination and asked them to make the most of every experience in their lives. Peterson said their intelligence as well as compassionate, caring, and sharing natures exhibited in high school, along with hard-work ethic, will provide the ability to chase any dreams.

“You will continue to positively impact the world around you,” Peterson said. “You have the ability to chase any dream. Nothing will be insurmountable because of who you are. We are proud to call you one of our own. Congratulations to all of you. You have earned it!”

Peterson also presented Jackson Johnson and Makenzie Erdahl with Class Valedictorian and Salutatorian awards. He again noted the high academic success of the class as a whole.

“Congratulations, 2023 graduates and parents,” Sanger said. “You guys deserve it.”

The coach said many of the graduates were tied to school athletics, so he witnessed their personal growth first-hand.

“These young men and women have everything they need to be successful,” Sanger said. “I don’t think they need a pep talk, maybe just a few reminders.”

“You’ve lived and learned everything you need to be successful,” Sanger continued. “But you’re going to have to work at it. You’re going to have to challenge yourself to be successful.”

He asked them to show respect to everyone whatever their creed, race, or status. Sanger emphasized the importance of being respectful as the basis for any relationship. He told them to never stop chasing their dreams, which may require pursuing new opportunities or approaching goals via different fronts. He said there is no failure if people keep going and striving to achieve. Rather, it is a learning experience.

“Success is not a destination, but a journey,” Sanger said. “Be optimistic. Be that person that makes everyone else’s day better.”

Sanger also touched briefly on the current social climate of the country and the world, asking graduates to be strong in their well-thought out beliefs while being selfless in helping others.

“Be selfless, put others first, and give back,” Sanger said. “In an increasingly selfish world, be the change. Remember your roots and use them to do great things!”

After being selected by the senior class, graduates Dru Hagen, Morgan Francis, and Jackson Johnson each provided remarks. Hagen thanked West Hancock teachers and community members, parents, and her classmates.

“You pushed us daily in and out of class to make us the people we are today,” she said of her teachers before recognizing parents. “You truly are the reason we are here today, making us men and women. You continue to believe in us.”

“Classmates, today is the day,” Hagen continued. “Congratulations! These last few years have been some of the most memorable of our lives.”

Hagen noted that the pandemic cut into the freshman year of this year’s senior class. She drew smiles by mentioning how students had to send videos of themselves working out for physical education.

“When we got measured for caps and gowns, that’s when it hit,” Hagen said. “It was done. The memories we made will stick with us. There really is no place I would rather be, but it is time to move on. Thank you West Hancock for the greatest 13 years of my life.”

Morgan Francis dispensed advice.

“Creating memories is more important than being stressed out,” said Francis, noting that more activities could bring more stress, if you let them. She cited the ringing of a track team cowbell as well as the varsity football team winning two state football championships and one state runner-up finish among highlights.

“The memories are what we’re going to remember most about high school,” Francis said. “The memories will be forever.”

Jackson Johnson said everyone at West Hancock helped this graduating class build a strong foundation for life. He also thanked community members for their ongoing donations of time and resources for students.

“It’s been a true honor and an incredible blessing to call West Hancock home for the last 14 years,” Jackson said. “The best part about coming to school is getting to see the people you grew up with every day.”

He advised classmates to continue to work hard, but to also make time for fun with family and friends.

“With vision and hard work, control what you can control,” said Johnson while urging classmate to continue in the present. “Everything will work out.”

The West Hancock Class of 2023 motto was “Chase your dream, but always know the road that will lead you home again (Tim McGraw).” The class colors were white and gold. The class flower was a white rose tipped in red sparkles. Class officers included President Morgan Francis, Vice President Olivia Moore, Secretary Shelby Goepel, and Treasurer Maddie Bruggeman.

The West Hancock High School Band, under the direction of Bethany Tooley, played for the processional and recessional marches. London Dodd directed the West Hancock High School Choir and seniors in singing “Like an Eagle” and “I Lived,” respectively.

National Honor Society members with blue and gold braids included Rylan Barnes, Maddie Bruggeman, Ian Connor, Kamryn Eckels, Rhett Eisenman, Makenzie Erdahl, Morgan Francis, Shelby Goepel, Dru Hagen, Jackson Johnson, Corrina King, Brighton Kudej, Hayden Lang, Jenna Marchand, and Olivia Moore.

Silver Cord members with silver braids included Kamryn Eckels, Jenna Marchand, and Corrina King.