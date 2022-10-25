Committee cites goals of Nov. 8 Winnebago County EMS levy, surcharge proposal

The Winnebago County EMS Levy Committee and Supervisors Board recently completed a series of informational meetings at various locations across the county regarding its public measure that is on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The proposed Winnebago County EMS levy and income tax surcharge needs a 60 percent favorable vote of county residents to pass. It calls for assessment of up to $0.75 per $1,000 property tax valuation and an income tax surcharge of 1.0%. It could generate up to $478,000 annually for the county's EMS centralized care as well as more options for its advanced care.

According to a news release, goals of the levy proposal include:

Additional services that would provide for additional county EMS services to supplement each community area of the county.

Auto dispatch for advanced care, which would result in faster response times for all communities by not having to wait for service requests.

Local service enhancements that would provide staffing and care to improve and sustain county services.

Central float provider to be centralized in the county. This would allow for travel and floating assistance to fill vacant positions for other transport units and services.

Attracting and retaining providers and volunteers to help support local EMS services countywide.

Winnebago County EMS Levy Committee Member Kenzie Ree noted that EMS staff, including ambulances and crews, are required and needed at many local events. She said that they could not be held without local EMS. As a result, the Winnebago County EMS levy proposal to provide centralized advanced care with enhancements to volunteer services is vital for area activities such as sports, demolition derbies, 5k runs and walks, fireworks, animal shows at the fair, and more.

The committee members urge voters to mark ‘yes’ to the following language on the ballot: “Shall Board of Supervisors of Winnebago County, State of Iowa, be authorized to levy and impose a tax for the purpose of funding emergency medical services in the county…”