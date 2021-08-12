Commercial pesticide courses to begin this fall at Winnebago County Extension

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Winnebago County in Thompson will host commercial pesticide continuing instruction courses, beginning in October.

These programs, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program, are available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is the Winnebago County Extension Office, 183 First Avenue East in Thompson. Pre-registration is required. All courses will run from 9-11:30 a.m.

The registration fee is $35 per person and payment is due at the time of service. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC courses available, contact Ashley Throne at 641-584-2261.

Applicators can also register online by visiting extension.iastate.edu/Winnebago and clicking on “commercial pesticide training registration.”

These courses will provide continuing instruction credit for certified commercial pesticide applicators. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed online at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0