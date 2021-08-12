 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial pesticide courses to begin this fall at Winnebago County Extension
0 comments

Commercial pesticide courses to begin this fall at Winnebago County Extension

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ashley Throne Winnebago County Extension Director.JPG

Winnebago County Extension Director Ashley Throne

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Winnebago County in Thompson will host commercial pesticide continuing instruction courses, beginning in October.

These programs, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program, are available at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is the Winnebago County Extension Office, 183 First Avenue East in Thompson. Pre-registration is required. All courses will run from 9-11:30 a.m.

The registration fee is $35 per person and payment is due at the time of service. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC courses available, contact Ashley Throne at 641-584-2261.

Applicators can also register online by visiting extension.iastate.edu/Winnebago and clicking on “commercial pesticide training registration.”

These courses will provide continuing instruction credit for certified commercial pesticide applicators. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed online at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News