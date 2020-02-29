Commentary: Promoting problem solving and communication through math

For most of us growing up, learning math was about solving problems the “right” way based on the steps our teacher taught. A lot has changed in the teaching of math, including support for encouraging students to find many ways of solving problems using a strategy known as Number Talks.

Number Talks involves the use of mental math strategies to promote flexible thinking, visualization, and problem solving. It can be delivered as part of the math block or in addition to learning to support or extend mathematical standards at any level of education.

Consider the problem 18 x 5. Some of you immediately reach for the nearest pencil, ready to scratch out an algorithm because that's what you’re accustomed to doing. We trust that process because it’s been there for us so many times. However, flexible thinking and more efficient problem solving may suggest ways to solve this problem mentally in ways you’ve never imagined.

You may think 10 x 5 is 50 and 8 x 5 is 40. 50 + 40 = 90

You may also break 18 into parts, knowing that 9 and 9 makes 18. Therefore, knowing that 9 x 5 = 45 and 9 x 5 = 45. 45 + 45 = 90

You may think about repeated addition by doing 18 + 18 + 18 + 18 + 18 = 90 in your head.