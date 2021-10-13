Commentary: October is National Principals Month

Serving as a principal, superintendent or other school leader today takes a special set of skills.

Beyond the expected skills of communication, collaboration, inclusiveness and community involvement, school leaders also have to stay in front of educational trends and know what to look for in the classroom in terms of effective teaching and learning. These expectations, especially when coupled with the political pressure in today’s society, can make the job feel almost impossible.

In July of this year, the Iowa Department of Education rolled out 10 new standards for Iowa school leaders. These standards, unlike the old standards, represent the day-to-day work life of a school administrator.

There is a focus on student and adult well-being, shared leadership, equity for all students, community partnerships and strong relationships with families. Best of all, they underscore a team approach (including parents, community, school board, teachers and other stakeholders) to ensure that all students are safe and successful.

While school leaders carry much of the responsibility, the standards make clear that it takes everyone for students to achieve.

Central Rivers AEA is a proud and dedicated partner that supports school leadership with seamless care and trustworthy expertise to help ensure their success. Our staff provide countless hours of professional learning to area school leaders as well as experts who challenge their thinking, collaborate in planning and facilitate strategic planning for overall school improvement.

This year, we are offering structured support for school leaders to learn more about the new standards and how to apply them in their daily work. Our personalized leadership program has been adopted by AEAs across the state and is recognized by the Iowa Department of Education as a way for school leaders to renew their licenses.

October is National Principals month. Join us in recognizing not only our school principals, but all school leaders, for the important role they play in educating our students. For more information about the new leadership standards, visit www.educateiowa.gov and search for “Iowa Standards for School Leaders.”

Amy Moine is the Director of Professional Learning with Central Rivers AEA. She can be reached at amoine@centralriversaea.org.

