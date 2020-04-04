Commentary: MCRHC is prepared for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 now in Mitchell County, there's no denying the virus is on our doorstep. Projections from MercyOne estimate 140,000 positive cases will occur during the next few months within a 14-county area of Northern Iowa that includes Mitchell County. The virus knows no boundaries and preys upon all of us, especially our fragile elderly. This is a challenge no one wants, yet we are forced to confront it.

As Mitchell County Regional Health Center board members, we are facing this challenge with confidence. We share an unwavering faith that our local healthcare professionals will help guide us through this pandemic. They will be there for us.

We also take our fiduciary responsibility very seriously. Moody's Investors Service now projects a negative financial outlook for rural hospitals in 2020, an impact that will last well after the pandemic subsides. Federal funding may provide some relief, but it's unclear at this time just how much that will be and when we could get a share of it. Here's what is clear: there is no profit during a pandemic.