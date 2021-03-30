Column: Spring amphibians are re-emerging from winter slumbers

Amphibians are also cold-blooded, which means that their body temperature changes with the air temperature. That’s why we don’t see them during the winter.

During the frigid, winter months, salamanders and frogs are comfortably hibernating in protected, relatively warm, places. Many frogs will hibernate in the water or the mud at the bottom of a pond, safely insulated from the winter air by mud, water, ice, and snow.

Other frogs and salamanders will hibernate underground, below the frost line or in a similarly sheltered location such as a large leaf pile. During hibernation, the metabolism of amphibians slows down so much that they need no food and very little oxygen. They are able to survive all winter in these locations.

Now that spring is here and the temperatures are warming, our local amphibians are waking up and beginning to move around once again. Their first order of business is finding a mate. Actually, some of them have already mated, in the water, under the ice.

The rest spend the spring looking for mates, which is one reason why we tend to see and hear them more in the spring than at any other time of the year. Salamanders can be seen walking around in search of a mate and male frogs heard attempting to woo females with their courtship calls.