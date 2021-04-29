Column: HCHS and Senior Life Solutions address May Mental Health Awareness Month

This past year presented many different challenges and obstacles that tested everyone's strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced people to cope with situations never before imagined and many struggled with mental health as a result.

The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities. Now, more than ever, area communities need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. That’s why during Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Hancock County Health System and Senior Life Solutions is highlighting #Tools2Thrive. It offers guidance as to what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, many people found themselves struggling with mental health challenges for the first time. During the month of May, HCHS is focusing on tools that can help people process the events of the past year and the feelings that surround them, while also building up skills and supports that extend beyond COVID-19.