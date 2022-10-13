Coloffs, Hanson Foundation earn Forest City Community Partnership awards

A packed Boman Fine Arts Center Mezzanine crowd honored contributions to the betterment of the Forest City community on Oct. 12.

Since establishing the community’s radio station (KIOW-FM 107.3) in 1978, Tony and Sue Coloff have promoted Forest City, volunteering time, money, and resources as the radio station’s owners and being active in leadership roles and activities. They received the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Lifetime Achievement Award at the City of Forest City, Forest City Chamber, and Forest City Economic Development Community Partnership Awards Luncheon.

“Tony and Sue have put Forest City first and always served the community in various capacities,” Chamber Board President Julie Burkholder said. “Through their business endeavors and KIOW Radio, they have supported and promoted Forest City, the Forest City schools, local churches, nonprofit organizations, Winnebago County, and other groups.”

Tony has been involved in the Lions Club, Future Farmers of America, Forest City Economic Development, the NIACC Alumni Association, Operation LZ Honor Flight, and St. James Church. He has been named Iowa Broadcaster of the Year and is in the Iowa Broadcasting Hall of Fame. Tony has long served as an emcee at community events.

“He is a tireless cheerleader for the community and doesn’t miss an opportunity to brag about the progress that has been made on many projects over the years,” Burkholder said.

Sue’s local service has been through the Forest City Chamber, 4-H as a club leader, St. James Church as a church board member, and school reading programs. The Coloffs, who continue to reside in Forest City, received a standing ovation following the presentation of their award.

Forest City Economic Development honored the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation with its Economic Impact Award.

“Nothing compares to the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation,” said former FCED Chair Dave Kingland, citing its establishment in 1970 with $1 million that increased to a $30 million investment that included funding from John K’s estate. “Many projects would not have happened without the foundation. Waldorf would not be here without the foundation. It has had a tremendous positive impact on the area.”

Kingland noted that the Hanson Foundation is now the largest foundation in the north one-half of Iowa with assets of $60 million, which is after providing grants of $67 million over its 50-plus years. He said the Hanson Foundation has been a large benefactor in major projects in Forest City that total more than $35 million. Some of those projects include the aquatic center, shared athletic facilities, Bear Creek Golf Course, Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City Emergency Services Center, YMCA building and support, Waldorf University Library and general support, the NIACC John V. Hanson Career Center, Heritage Park of North Iowa support, the Forest City Public Library, airport improvements, bike trails, and the Mansion Museum.

Kingland, FCED Executive Director Beth Bilyeu, and FCED Assistant Director Shawn Keeper presented the award to John V. Hanson.

Cobblestone Inn & Suites (Nicole Peterson and Brad Cook) received the New Business of the Year Award. The award honors new businesses that have been in Forest City one to three years. The new hotel partnered with city and economic development officials to make the 44-room business a reality.

“This business has demonstrated great success within their first years of business and has made a huge positive impact on the Forest City community,” Burkholder said.

The John V. Hanson Career Center (Jim Haag) received the Best Business Practice of the Year Award.

“This business is bringing Forest City (and other) schools’ students opportunities for career advancement, adult educational programming to the community, and intentional partnership activities to Forest City,” said Autumn Petersen of the Forest City Chamber.

Kingland Construction (Brittany Frerichs) received the Business of the Year Award.

“This business has shown great achievements throughout the year,” Burkholder said. “They have worked with the YMCA and MBI to receive funds to start additional STEM programs. They have worked with the Forest City Community School District and NIACC to establish registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs to keep students in Forest City and be debt free after college. They have also partnered with iJAG to offer students paid internships.”

Dr. Laila Buck received the Volunteer of the Year Award.

“She has helped volunteer community events and actually assembled the Korth Trail picnic tables and benches,” Petersen said. “She came out one day and put together the entire batch of them herself.”

Merit Awards were presented to Amy Ryan and Toby Welsh.

Ryan volunteers as race director for Forest City’s annual Tunnel to Towers Foundation fundraising event. She helps organize and put together care packages for soldiers. Ryan recruited the Forest City Lions Club to serve as the local, nonprofit affiliate arm of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. In addition, she was selected as Iowan of the Day at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 19 for her volunteerism, which includes helping with Puckerbrush Days.

Welsh has consistently sponsored and taken part in Forest City Motor Night events, Puckerbrush Days, Junkapalooza at Heritage Park, and Forest City’s Holiday Sip and Shop.

“He does not hesitate to help community members any chance he can,” Petersen said. “He is continuously working to better the community.”

Ron Holland presented Bob Kuefler with the Barney Ruiter Citizenship Award, which is in memory of his predecessor as Forest City mayor.

“He is really, really missed as mayor of Forest City,” said Holland of Ruiter.

Forest City Parks and Recreation Department Board Member Missy Reynolds and Director Sue Edmondson presented the Gaylord Wooge Service Awards to Paul Fitzgerald as well as Nick and Nate Nelson.

“Gaylord was a wonderful board member,” Reynolds said. “Paul Fitzgerald is on the trails all the time. He’s everywhere. He’s such an advocate for our community. Paul is actually boots on the ground for us when anything needs to be fixed.”

Edmondson thanked Nick and Nate Nelson for their continued help with any necessary pool repairs at the aquatic center.

“Every time we’ve needed something, they come out there and help, leaving their jobs or coming after hours,” Edmondson said. They’re good stewards of the community and good guys.”