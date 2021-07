Collin Havel of Osage has been named to the dean’s list and president's list at Drake University.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester at Drake.

To be eligible for the president's list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2021 semester at Drake.

