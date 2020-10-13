College notebook: Waldorf's Clouse, Boerjan finish atop Central Fall Classic

Tyler Clouse and Benjamin Boerjan finished first and second in the first round at the Central Fall Classic on Monday, helping to lead the team to a second-place team finish.

Clouse shot a 73 to take the top spot, while Boerjan shot a 75. The pair led the Warriors to a 27-over score of 315 after 18 holes, with the tournament scheduled to concluded after an 18-hole round on Tuesday.

Nebraska Wesleyan leads the team standings with a team score of 307.

NIACC's Bertry earns second Division II weekly honor

For the second time this season, NIACC's Sarah Bertry has been selected as the USTFCCA NJCAA Division II athlete of the week.

Bertry, a freshman from France, claimed the individual title at the fourth annual Trent Smith Invitational last Friday on the NIACC campus. She covered the 5-kilometer course in a time of 19 minutes, 31 seconds.

Bertry also won the USTFCCCA weekly award on Sept. 29.

In Bertry's four races this season, she has placed third, fourth, first and first.

NIACC returns to action Friday at the Indian Hills Invitational in Ottumwa.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.