College Notebook: Waldorf women's wrestling signs Khiaya Burns

The Waldorf women's wrestling team announced on Tuesday that it has signed Postville wrestler Khiaya Burns for the 2021-2022 season.

Burns has earned one varsity letter in her high school wrestling career, and is currently competing for the Pirates on the mat at 113 pounds.

“We are excited to have Khiaya join us,” Waldorf head coach Tyreece Gilder said. “I’m looking forward to the depth she will help add to the team as well as the positivity and work-ethic she will bring with her.”

Burns plans to study Communication once she arrives at the school in the fall of 2021.

"It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to continue wrestling in college,” Burns said. “I am very grateful to have four more years to work hard and improve.”

Waldorf is scheduled to resume its wrestling season on Feb. 4, at William Penn University.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

