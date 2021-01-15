College notebook: Waldorf softball team picked seventh in preseason coaches poll

The Waldorf softball team was picked to finish seventh in the North Star Athletic Association 2021 NSAA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Poll released on Friday.

The Warriors will take on an underdog status after tying in the seventh-place spot in the poll with Presentation, as both teams earned 14 points in the vote by the league’s eight coaches

Dickinson State was picked to finish at the top of the NSAA with 58 total points, while Bellevue (53) and Mayville State (52) were second and third, respectively.

The Waldorf softball team opens its 2021 season on Saturday, Feb. 13, when the Warriors host Clarke in a neutral-site doubleheader on the road at the Packer Dome in Austin, Minnesota.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.