College Notebook: Waldorf announces reduced fan capacity at November sporting events

The Waldorf athletics department announced on Wednesday that no fans will be allowed at the Cobblestone Inn and Suite Classic, a four-game event hosted by the Warriors' men's basketball program on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

"The decision allows all four teams more opportunity to social distance during the event and provides an additional health safety measure," Waldorf Sports Information director Mike Stetson said in a press release.

Furthermore, in light of Gov. Kim Reynolds announcement of new state guidelines meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, the remaining Waldorf indoor athletic events scheduled for November will limit attendance to two family members of each athlete.

Fans in attendance are required to wear masks at all Waldorf athletic events, and are asked to social distance with other spectators.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

