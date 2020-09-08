College Notebook: NIACC runner Sarah Berry runs school's fourth-fast 5k

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIACC freshman cross country runner Sarah Bertry ran the fourth-fastest 5K time in program history on Saturday at the Grand View open, as she finished the race with a time of 19:12.

Bertry's time comes in behind Hannah Palmeter, Anna Buenneke, and Paula Jimenez for the mark of fastest Trojan ever. Palmeter set the program record with a time of 17:51 back in 2014, breaking the previous record of 18:15 that had been set by Buenneke in 2011. Last season, Paula Jimenez placed third all-time in team history with a time of 18:40.

Iowa Central runner Chloe Lenoir finished first at the meet with a time of 18:40.

NIACC men's team finishes second at Grand View Open

The NIACC men's cross country team placed second at the season-opening Grand View Open on Saturday, as the team's 56 points were good for runner-up against Iowa Central, which scored 25 points.

Trojan's freshman Melvin Kipkemboi was the team's top finisher, with a third-place finish, and a time of 16:02. Iowa Central runner Kelvin Bungei placed first, at 15:17.

Huber runs Waldorf men's teams' second-fastest 5K ever