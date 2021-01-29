College notebook: Four wrestlers ranked, Waldorf women's wrestling No. 18 in NAIA poll

The Waldorf women's wrestling team jumped a spot to No. 18 in the latest NAIA Women's Wrestling Coaches Top 20 poll released on Thursday.

The Warriors earned 41 points and climbed one spot after being ranked No. 19 in the poll last month.

Outside of the team ranking, four individual wrestlers are now ranked as well. Diana Dzasezeva, Elizabeth Carrillo, Emely Carrillo, and Berenice Espino are the four ranked wrestlers who have helped push the team to a better ranking.

Elizabeth Carrillo is No. 7 at 143 pounds, Espino is ranked No. 8 at 155 pounds, Dzasezeva is ranked 10th at 136 pounds and Elizabeth's twin sister, Emely Carrillo is ranked 18th at 143 pounds.

The Waldorf women’s wrestling team will be in action again next week, competing in a three-team dual hosted by William Penn on Feb. 4.

