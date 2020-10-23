Cole's five touchdowns power St. Ansgar past West Fork

Senior quarterback Justin Horgen threw his lone pass-completion to Cole for a 32-yard touchdown to put the score at 35-14 heading into the break.

Cole added three more touchdown runs in the second half and the Warhawks were unable to get anything going.

"Our line was just really getting after it the whole game," Cole said. "Like I've said before, those guys really are my best friends and without them we wouldn't be anywhere. I don't think I really got it done tonight, I think my backs set me up."

This was the second loss of the season to the Saints for the Warhawks. Outside of these two games, West Fork went 5-1 and had explosive players on both sides of the ball. The squad just didn't match up well with St. Ansgar.

Head coach James Perez was still proud of his team for the season they had.

"With Alex (offensive-coordinator) coming through and changing the offense and having those guys buy-in in the first year, being successful as what they were, it's phenomenal," Perez said.

St. Ansgar is now 8-0 and will play next week in the third round of the playoffs. West Fork finishes its season with a 5-3 overall record.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

