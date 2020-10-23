Cole's five touchdowns power St. Ansgar past West Fork

Cold weather couldn't stop the red-hot rushing offense of Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar on Friday night in round two of the playoffs against visiting West Fork.
Powered behind senior running back Ryan Cole's five touchdowns, the Saints beat the Warhawks, 56-14, to advance to the round of 16.
"We really had two good weeks of preparation and I thought our kids came through and executed well tonight," St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger said.
The game started exactly how St. Ansgar wanted it to, with the Saints eating up seven minutes of clock on the opening drive and capping it off with a 3-yard touchdown by junior running back Lorne Isler.
West Fork was forced to punt and Cole turned around and scored on a 41-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Saints' second drive. That made the score 14-0.
Cole came through, this time on defense, with an interception on the Warhawks' second drive. Senior fullback Carter Salz scored on a 6-yard touchdown and the Saints led, 21-0, after just one quarter of play.
West Fork finally showed some life on the opening drive of the second quarter. Dual-threat senior quarterback Kayden Ames went deep to senior wide receiver Kellen Cameron for a 35-yard touchdown pass. That cut the score to 21-7.
But the Saints responded with Salz's second touchdown run, this time from 1-yard out. West Fork again scored on an Ames to Cameron connection on the ensuing possession and the score was 28-14.
Senior quarterback Justin Horgen threw his lone pass-completion to Cole for a 32-yard touchdown to put the score at 35-14 heading into the break.
Cole added three more touchdown runs in the second half and the Warhawks were unable to get anything going.
"Our line was just really getting after it the whole game," Cole said. "Like I've said before, those guys really are my best friends and without them we wouldn't be anywhere. I don't think I really got it done tonight, I think my backs set me up."
This was the second loss of the season to the Saints for the Warhawks. Outside of these two games, West Fork went 5-1 and had explosive players on both sides of the ball. The squad just didn't match up well with St. Ansgar.
Head coach James Perez was still proud of his team for the season they had.
"With Alex (offensive-coordinator) coming through and changing the offense and having those guys buy-in in the first year, being successful as what they were, it's phenomenal," Perez said.
St. Ansgar is now 8-0 and will play next week in the third round of the playoffs. West Fork finishes its season with a 5-3 overall record.
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-1.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-2.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-3.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-4.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-5.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-6.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-7.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-9.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-10.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-11.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-12.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-14.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-15.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-18.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - 10-23-20-19.jpg
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - Cole
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork - Salz
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork -Isler
St. Ansgar football vs. West Fork Chibambo, Ames
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
