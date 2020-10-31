Cole moves up in record books, St. Ansgar one game away from UNI-Dome

“It’s been fun to watch him over the past 2 1/2 years,” head coach Drew Clevenger said. “We feel like he’s as good of a ball player in North Iowa as there is and we’re glad he’s on our team.”

From the moment Cole started getting varsity touches during his sophomore season, Clevenger knew he might have something special on his hands. It was up to Cole to decide if he wanted it bad enough to work for it. It’s no surprise that he did.

A key to St. Ansgar’s success is how the players train in the offseason. Cole, along with the rest of the team, found ways to get better no matter what.

“It’s not a secret we’re in the weight room on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even during quarantine,” Cole said. “A lot of us went up to a local gym or a buddy’s basement. Just getting up early and lifting every other day.”

Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have been the other two runners in the backfield that make up the three-headed monster that is the St. Ansgar offense. While Cole has managed to step into the spotlight during the past few games, Salz and Isler have been impressive all season as well. The pair have combined for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.