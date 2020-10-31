Cole moves up in record books, St. Ansgar one game away from UNI-Dome

For the Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar football team, Friday night’s third round game against No. 9 South Winneshiek was just business as usual.
Senior running back Ryan Cole rushed for a career-high 292 yards and four touchdowns, the offense rushed for over 450 yards and the defense only gave up six points to a talented Warrior offense.
What’s more impressive is that, with each dominant performance, Cole continues to climb up the record books at St. Ansgar. His 292 yards moved him into second place in career rushing yards, and he now sits third all-time in career touchdowns. Cole needs only 121 yards to move past Jack Sievert as the all-time leading rusher in program history.
But when you ask Cole about how good he’s been, he almost always refuses to answer. Instead, he deflects praise and is quick to share the love.
“I wouldn’t be able to do any of that if it weren’t for my lineman,” Cole said. “Every day we just get closer and closer and we build that bond so we’re able to do this kind of stuff. It’s really a team effort.”
Friday night’s game marked the fourth time that Cole has gone over 200 yards rushing in a game this season. But he’s not just a runner. Cole leads his team in receiving yards, touchdowns, interceptions and has both a kickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown.
“It’s been fun to watch him over the past 2 1/2 years,” head coach Drew Clevenger said. “We feel like he’s as good of a ball player in North Iowa as there is and we’re glad he’s on our team.”
From the moment Cole started getting varsity touches during his sophomore season, Clevenger knew he might have something special on his hands. It was up to Cole to decide if he wanted it bad enough to work for it. It’s no surprise that he did.
A key to St. Ansgar’s success is how the players train in the offseason. Cole, along with the rest of the team, found ways to get better no matter what.
“It’s not a secret we’re in the weight room on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and even during quarantine,” Cole said. “A lot of us went up to a local gym or a buddy’s basement. Just getting up early and lifting every other day.”
Senior Carter Salz and junior Lorne Isler have been the other two runners in the backfield that make up the three-headed monster that is the St. Ansgar offense. While Cole has managed to step into the spotlight during the past few games, Salz and Isler have been impressive all season as well. The pair have combined for over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Usually, the three runners don’t have to work overly hard to find holes, as the Saints’ offensive line is big, physical and smart. But the offensive line does enjoy having runners who can create their own magic if a play doesn’t go as scripted.
“When we have good running backs that run hard, it’s a lot easier for us,” senior Alex Hansen said. “It’s very exciting.”
Friday night’s contest against South Winneshiek was supposed to be one of the most competitive of Class A’s slate of games. Cole and the Saints had other plans. As dominant as St. Ansgar looked looked, according to Cole, it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t keep winning.
“It was a good game for us, but now we’re focused on the next team,” Cole said. “We’ve got to really focus up and we’re all dialed in for the next game, because that’s the biggest game right now.”
The Saints are now 9-0 on the season and are now one game away from their second consecutive trip to the state tournament at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Sitting between that goal is No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac.
“I think anybody who’s still playing right now is a quality team,” Clevenger said on Friday night. “We’ll start looking at them at noon tomorrow and we’re going to do everything we can to go 1-0 next week.”
The Saints will play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against MFL-Mar-Mac in the Class A quarterfinals.
