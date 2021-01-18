Close-knit seniors have GHV boys basketball team dreaming big

After nine years, it all seems to be coming together for the GHV fab five. Young, in his third year as the team’s head coach, is grateful that without one star player hogging all the stats, the team plays an unselfish and inclusive style of basketball. Whoever is hot that night gets to be the star.

“Offensively, they kind of know where each other wants the ball and their spots on the floor,” Young said. “When one of them gets hot, they like to feed him, and we keep going back to him. Definitely a great group of seniors to have, and I love the guys.”

Like any team, the Cardinals’ ultimate goal is to make it to the state tournament. As a group, the GHV seniors have yet to get there, with the program’s most recent trip to Des Moines coming back in 2017, their eighth grade year.

But with an unselfish offense that can nearly read minds, and has so far kept pace with some of the state’s best teams, this seems like it could finally be the year that the friends get to play together on the big stage at Wells Fargo Arena.