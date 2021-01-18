Close-knit seniors have GHV boys basketball team dreaming big

In basketball it seems, all you need is love, and maybe an ability to read minds.
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball team has both of these things, and it's a big reason why the Cardinals is having its best season in years. GHV is led by its close-knit group of five senior starters – Zachary Suby, Kevin Meyers, Isaac Knutson, Hayden Hutcheson, and Brody Boehnke – who have played basketball together since third grade.
With that much history comes a deep sense of camaraderie and familiarity on the court. For the close-knit quintet, basketball comes easy after all these years together.
“It really helps us out with our chemistry,” Meyers said. “We all love each other, and can pretty much read each other's minds, and know what we’re doing out there.”
The five seniors all were crucial pieces in the Cardinals’ 67-66 comeback win over Osage on Saturday night, as Meyers clinched it with a free throw with only 0.5 seconds remaining in the game.
Meyers had a team-high 16 points, while Hutcheson and Suby finished with respective totals of 14 and 12. Suby also had 11 assists in the game. Knutson and Boehnke scored nine and seven points, respectively, with a team-high three rebounds apiece.
“We’re team ball, we don’t have any superstars,” GHV head coach Jake Young said. “We know that in order to beat good teams, we have to play good team chemistry basketball. Definitely proud of the seniors, they stepped up. This is their last go-around, so they definitely want to end on a good note here.”
Off the court, their nights are spent with late-night hangouts, food runs, and whatever else it is that small-town teenagers do in their free time. When they aren’t playing sports, the five are just a close group of high school friends, like you might see anywhere. On the court, they might just be turning into something special.
This season, the group’s tight-knit mindset has started to pay off. The Cardinals are currently 10-2, good for second in the Top of Iowa West. The team’s two losses were both extremely close; a 46-42 loss to first-place Lake Mills on Dec. 18, and a one-point loss to Class 3A Algona, the top team in the North Central Conference, on Jan. 9.
Through 12 games, the Cardinals have an average winning margin of 20.5 points, and rank 11th in Class 2A in total scoring. Meyers currently leads the team with 156 points, 17 steals, 14 blocks, and 92 rebounds, while Hutcheson is close behind with 154 points and a team-high 17 3-pointers. Suby leads the squad with 40 assists.
After nine years, it all seems to be coming together for the GHV fab five. Young, in his third year as the team’s head coach, is grateful that without one star player hogging all the stats, the team plays an unselfish and inclusive style of basketball. Whoever is hot that night gets to be the star.
“Offensively, they kind of know where each other wants the ball and their spots on the floor,” Young said. “When one of them gets hot, they like to feed him, and we keep going back to him. Definitely a great group of seniors to have, and I love the guys.”
Like any team, the Cardinals’ ultimate goal is to make it to the state tournament. As a group, the GHV seniors have yet to get there, with the program’s most recent trip to Des Moines coming back in 2017, their eighth grade year.
But with an unselfish offense that can nearly read minds, and has so far kept pace with some of the state’s best teams, this seems like it could finally be the year that the friends get to play together on the big stage at Wells Fargo Arena.
A lot still needs to go right for that to happen, but after erasing a 10-point fourth quarter deficit against the Green Devils on Saturday, the team has reason to start believing.
“We’re excited,” Suby said. “We think we have a good shot. We’ve got a lot of people coming back, and we’re just grinding. Hopefully we can get there.”
GHV will play at West Hancock on Tuesday. The Cardinals are currently 8-1 in conference play.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball vs Osage - Suby
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball vs Osage - Hutcheson
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys basketball vs Osage - Oberfoell
