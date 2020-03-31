Clifford J. Christiansen

Clifford James Christiansen was born on July 10, 1936, in Superior Nebraska, the son of Christina (Hansen) and Earl Christiansen. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. He attended Luther College where he sang in the chapel choir. On August 21, 1960, he married Marlys Jenkins at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Clifford farmed with his Dad for several years and worked for Davidson's Electric, Standard Oil and Thermogas, where he retired from on March 31, 1996. He was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served on AAL, Lutheran Brotherhood and Education boards and was Sunday school superintendent and teacher for many years. Clifford was a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed many scouting activities with his sons. He enjoyed fishing and target shooting with his children and grandchildren.