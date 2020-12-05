Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre earns fourth state dance title

In just four years, Liz LeFevre has seen Emily grow and adapt as a dancer in many ways. With each state title came raised expectations, and due to a mixture of hard work and determination, Emily met them all.

"She knows that her competitors know what she did last year, and she needs to come out there stronger, and with more difficulty," Liz LeFevre said. "When she goes out to dance, she wants to dance in a way that says to the judges, 'I want to win.' She pushes herself every year, and the difficulty level has gone up every single year that she has competed."

Aside from Emily, three other Clear Lake dancers placed in the top 10 of the Class V solo dance contest. Mia DeVries and Bella Clabagh tied for second place with identical scores of 286, while Sarah Petersen took eighth place at 273.5.

On the team side, three area teams came out with state titles. Clear Lake came out on top in the Class VIII Pom, Class V Hip-Hop, and Class III jazz categories, while Mason City won the Class VI Hip-Hop, and Class III Novelty titles, while taking second in Large School Prop.