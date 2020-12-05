Clear Lake's Emily LeFevre earns fourth state dance title

It was a strange situation all around, but a familiar result for Clear Lake dancer Emily LeFevre on Saturday.
Two and a half weeks after dancing to "Deeper Love" at the ISDTA State Dance Team & Solo Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines, LeFevre learned that she had won the Class V Dance solo title with a total score of 292.5, making her only the second four-time state solo champion in the competition's history.
LeFevre has been dancing since she was three years old, and as the daughter of Clear Lake head coach Liz LeFevre, has had a lifelong dream of winning state titles.
Four of them seems like plenty.
"It definitely was a dream of mine," Emily said. "My mom has been the high school coach ever since I was born, and I’ve watched the team grow and become better. I always wanted to be a part of it, and try and win the championship. It’s pretty amazing that I got to do it."
Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony was done virtually this year, instead of the usual system where teams are packed onto the floor of Wells Fargo Arena to learn their fate.
"One of Emily’s favorite parts has been re-performing at the awards’ ceremony, just because there is no pressure, and it's a huge crowd," Liz LeFevre said. "But at the same time, she had her teammates there with her, and that is the most important part."
In just four years, Liz LeFevre has seen Emily grow and adapt as a dancer in many ways. With each state title came raised expectations, and due to a mixture of hard work and determination, Emily met them all.
"She knows that her competitors know what she did last year, and she needs to come out there stronger, and with more difficulty," Liz LeFevre said. "When she goes out to dance, she wants to dance in a way that says to the judges, 'I want to win.' She pushes herself every year, and the difficulty level has gone up every single year that she has competed."
Aside from Emily, three other Clear Lake dancers placed in the top 10 of the Class V solo dance contest. Mia DeVries and Bella Clabagh tied for second place with identical scores of 286, while Sarah Petersen took eighth place at 273.5.
On the team side, three area teams came out with state titles. Clear Lake came out on top in the Class VIII Pom, Class V Hip-Hop, and Class III jazz categories, while Mason City won the Class VI Hip-Hop, and Class III Novelty titles, while taking second in Large School Prop.
"It's super exciting," Mason City head coach Brenda Zimmerman said. "It was a long wait, since they didn't get to have them in person, but the girls were really excited to hear that. It was a little bit different this year, not being able to be there in person, but we're trying to make it as normal as possible for them."
In Class II Hip-Hop, Newman Catholic took the win, with West Fork finishing in second place. West Fork did manage to snag one win, with a victory in the Class IV Pom competition.
The West Fork team had not even seen each other since Nov. 19, the day of the competition, because of quarantine and the West Fork School District going fully virtual in mid-November. According to head coach Kaci Harper, the team was essentially quarantined up until the day of competition.
But even with all the challenges, and with the disappointment of finishing one spot behind Newman Catholic in Class II hip-hop, overall, things went well for the Warhawks. One state title and a second place finish is nothing to scoff at.
"I'm feeling pretty good," West Fork dancer Megan McGuire said. "Just getting to go down and compete was a blessing. I wasn't even sure if we were going to get to go at first with COVID and everything. I'm really happy that we got such a high placement, even in this day and age."
In the Large School Light's competition, Hampton-Dumont-CAL placed first with an overall score of 266.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished second overall in the Class I Color Guard, while St. Ansgar finished eighth. The Saints also finished fifth in the Class III Pom competition, and second in Small School Prop.
Newman Catholic also finished second in Class II Pom. In Class VII Pom, Osage finished eighth, and Forest City placed 10th.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
