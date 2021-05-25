Clear Lake Jaycees set to host sixth annual Swinging Fore Autism golf tournament

The Clear Lake Jaycees are hosting their annual Swinging for Autism golf tournament, which will offer participants a fun afternoon of golf and a great way to give back to the Clear Lake community.

“Everyone likes golfing, and everyone likes giving back to kids in need,” Swinging Fore Autism’s committee chair Joni Erwin said. “So it turns out to be a really great event for the community and for the One Vision Children’s Autism Center.”

After taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clear Lake Jaycees, for the sixth time, have partnered with One Vision Children Autism Center to continue the organization’s commitment to helping local children in need.

“As an organization, our motto is ‘Do it for the kids,’” Erwin said. “We tried to focus on giving back to kids in the community, and we also wanted to support a local organization as well.”

All the proceeds from the Swinging Fore Autism event will be donated to the One Vision Children’s Autism Center. The One Vision Children's Autism Center is located in Clear Lake with the goal of providing services to help families overcome the challenges of having children diagnosed with autism.