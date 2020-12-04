Clear Lake girls up to No. 4 in latest IGHSAU poll

The Clear Lake girls rose one spot in the latest rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), as the Lions earned a pair of dominant victories in the first week of the season.
Five area teams made it into the rankings this week, with St. Ansgar at No. 3 in Class 1A, West Hancock at No. 9 in 2A, and Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, and Osage all cracking the top 11 in Class 3A.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda, 2-0
2. Bishop Garrigan, 2-0
3. St. Ansgar, 1-0
The Saints stayed put at No. 3 after crushing Central Springs in the first game of the season. Along with a trio of top seniors in Hali Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch, and Brooklyn Hackbart, the Saints have some younger weapons too, evidenced by junior Adrianna Kruse dropping 17 against the Panthers.
4. Kingsley-Pierson, 2-0
5. MMCRU, 1-0
6. Springville, 1-0
7. Exira-EHK, 1-0
8. Lynville-Sully, 3-0
9. Collins-Maxwell, 3-0
10. Montezuma, 1-1
11. Turkey Valley, 1-1
12. St. Albert, 0-1
13. CAM, 2-0
14. Burlington Notre Dame, 0-0
15. Stanton, 2-0
Class 2A
1. West Branch, 1-0
2. Maquoketa Valley, 1-0
3. South Central Calhoun, 3-0
4. North Linn, 1-0
5. Dike-New Hartford
6. West Monona, 0-0
7. Nodaway Valley, 1-0
8. Denver, 1-1
9. West Hancock, 1-0
Senior Rachel Leerar scored 30 points in the Eagles' 55-point victory over Lake Mills in the opener, and three Eagles scored at least 18 points. With another win or two like that, this team won't be at No. 9 for long.
10. AHSTW, 2-1
11. Grundy Center, 0-0
12. Central Lyon, 2-0
13. Jesup, 2-0
14. Treynor, 2-1
15. IKM-Manning, 0-1
Class 3A
1. Des Moines Christian, 3-0
2. West Liberty, 0-0
3. Cherokee, 3-0
4. Clear Lake, 2-0
After a 76-18 win over Charles City, and a follow-up 56-34 win against Nevada, the Lions are looking strong. Even with several top players out due to injury, Clear Lake is rolling on offense and defense. Junior Jaden Ainley and senior Chelsey Holck are holding the fort down until the rest of the lineup is back. At that point, the team should be even better.
5. Center Point-Urbana, 1-1
6. Panorama, 1-0
7. Unity Christian, 3-0
8. Assumption. 1-1
9. Roland-Story, 1-1
10. Osage, 1-0
The Green Devils rose two spots in the poll after a 68-20 win against Newman Catholic to start the year. Dani Johnson scored 27 points in the game, with five 3-pointers. Next week, the Green Devils will face Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar, which should be a fun matchup.
11. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 1-0
The Bulldogs started the season ranked No. 14 after making it to the regional semifinals last year. They got bumped up three spots this week after a three-point 56-53 win over AGWSR on Tuesday.
12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 3-0
13. Bishop Heelan, 0-1
14. Solon, 1-1
15. West Lyon, 0-1
Class 4A
1. Glenwood, 0-0
2. Gilbert, 1-0
3. Ballard, 3-0
4. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1-0
5. Central DeWitt, 2-0
6. North Scott, 1-0
7. Bondurant-Farrar, 0-0
8. Xavier, 0-1
9. Denison-Schleswig, 1-0
10. Grinnell, 0-0
11. Harlan, 2-0
12. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2-1
13. Creston, 2-1
14. Clear Creek-Amana, 0-0
15. Keokuk, 0-0
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
