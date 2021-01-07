Clear Lake girls fall one spot in latest IGHSAU rankings

After a two-week holiday break, the Iowa high school girls basketball season is back in full swing, and there is plenty for area fans to keep a close eye on as postseason tournament time creeps closer.

The No. 3 ranked St. Ansgar girls are still North Iowa's highest ranked squad, as the Saints' 8-0 record, good for first place in the Top of Iowa East, puts them behind only Bishop Garrigan and Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A standings.

In Class 2A, the West Hancock girls have continued to dominate the competition this year. With senior Rachel Leerar currently fourth in Class 2A with 227 points, the Eagles have put up an average winning margin of 28 points. They are ranked No. 6.

Clear Lake and Osage round out the area squads in this week's rankings, with the Lions currently fifth in Class 3A, followed closely by the sixth place Green Devils.

Area teams are in bold.

IGHSAU girls basketball rankings- January 7

Class 1A

1. Bishop Garrigan, 11-0

2. Newell-Fonda, 8-1