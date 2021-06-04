Clear Lake Fire Department to mark 150th anniversary with open house

This Saturday, the Clear Lake Fire Department will host an open house to celebrate their 150th anniversary.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was created in 1871 due to a fire in downtown Clear Lake. In an effort to prevent such a disaster from happening again, the Clear Lake Fire Department was born.
“The history of every community, no matter how big or small, revolves around large events,” Doug Meyers, the Fire Chief of the Clear Lake Fire Department, said. “That fire really shaped ours (community) for years to come.”
Now, 150 years later, the Clear Lake Fire Department stands tall as one of the longest-running fire departments in the country.
Attendees of the open house can take a trip back through the history of the Clear Lake Fire Department. Historic firefighting equipment will be on display throughout the day, and the Clear Lake Fire Museum will be open to all visitors.
Firefighters will also show and demonstrate modern equipment around the department, including their underwater ROV and aerial drone.
Meyers said that one of the biggest appeals to come and visit the open house is to meet the firefighters who serve their community.
“All of our firefighters are volunteers,” Meyers said. “The opportunity to see where they come from and their backgrounds will be worth it.”
The open house is this Saturday, June 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the Clear Lake Fire House on 1st Ave N. in downtown Clear Lake.
