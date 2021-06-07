Clear Lake Fire Department Celebrates 150th Anniversary

The Clear Lake Fire Department opened their doors on Saturday afternoon to celebrate their 150th anniversary as a fire department.

In 1871, the Clear Lake Fire Department was founded, and the Clear Lake community could take a trip back through time on Saturday to look at how equipment has evolved over the 150 years.

The Clear Lake Fire Museum was open for all visitors, and firefighters from the department were there to talk about the important work they do for the community.

The firefighters, who are all volunteers, also took time to demonstrate some of the equipment used in the department today, to contrast from the equipment on hand in the fire museum.

There was plenty of entertainment options as well, with a firehouse themed bouncy house for kids and an ice cream truck to help visitors cool off on a hot Saturday afternoon.

The open house went from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, with loads of Clear Lakers in the firehouse and fire museum throughout the day.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

